Specsavers stores sponsor local school swim team

Two local opticians and audiologists have recently offered their support to the local Haddington & District Amateur Swimming Club (HDASC).

The team at Specsavers Haddington, located within the Gateside Commerce Park, and Specsavers Fort Kinnaird, located in the Fort Kinnaird Retail Park, have made a joint donation of more than £4,000 to sponsor the swim team’s new kits, which will be worn all year round at swim meets across East Lothian and the wider Edinburgh area.

Most noticeably, the team of 28 youngsters donned their new kits during their recent exchange trip to France, which is part of the long-standing relationship between the HDASC and the Serres Castet French Swimming Team.

Following the generous help of the Specavers stores, the trip was dubbed ‘The Specsavers French Exchange Tour 2025’. During the trip, the team went head-to-head with their French counterparts in an exciting outdoor swimming gala, with HDASC claiming the victory.

Club captains Libby Ballantyne and Molly Ramsay with the swim gala trophy.

Angela Lucas, retail director at Specsavers Haddington and Specsavers Fort Kinnaird, says: ‘Supporting our local community is extremely important to us and we are proud to support the Lothian’s talented young swimmers.

‘I am delighted we have been able to play a part in providing support to the team and enjoyed following their trip on social media.’

Mark Potter from HDASC, says: ‘We are incredibly grateful to Specsavers Haddington and Fort Kinnaird for their kind donation and sponsorship. The new kits look great and the team have been proudly showing them off!’

HDASC is a thriving competitive swimming club, based at Aubigny Sports Centre in Haddington, with swimmers not just from Haddington, but across East Lothian.

Swim team members with store director Angela Lucas.

Specsavers’ Haddington is located at Unit 4, Gateside Commerce Park, Haddington, EH41 3FW, and Specsavers Fort Kinnaird is located at Unit 35C, Fort Kinnaird Retail Park, Newcraighall, Edinburgh, EH15 3RD. Both are easily reachable by car, foot, or public transport.