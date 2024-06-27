Scottish Library and Information Council appoints new chief executive

Alison Nolan MSocSc hDLIS ALAI has been appointed as the new chief executive of the Scottish Library and Information Council (SLIC) - the organisation charged with providing strategic direction to support and develop library and information services in Scotland.

Ms Nolan, a senior leader with 25 years’ experience delivering cultural, learning and library services across public, education and specialist libraries, both in Ireland and Scotland, succeeds Pamela Tulloch, who announced her plans for retirement earlier this year.

A strong advocate for library services, Alison held the role of Vice Chair of the Association of Public Libraries in Scotland in 2022-23, presenting on a wide range of initiatives, both nationally and internationally, detailing the contribution Scottish libraries make to the UN Sustainable Development Goals, the progress of Forward: Scotland’s Public Library Strategy 2021-2025 and implementing national library strategies and initiatives in a local context.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter , get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

While gaining extensive knowledge of membership needs, priorities and the organisation's offerings, Alison also helped raise the profile of the contribution of Scotland’s public libraries to the circular economy to an international audience. She was named CILIPS ‘Scottish Library and Information Professional of the Year 2024’ for spearheading a strategic approach to supporting the health and wellbeing of Inverclyde communities through focussed library programming, and was highly commended in the ‘Library Service Excellence’ category at the annual SLIC Awards for her team’s commitment to the local community.

Alison Nolan

Ms Nolan will join SLIC in August, after five years as team leader at Inverclyde Libraries.

Speaking of her appointment, she said: “I am thrilled to have this opportunity to build on the achievements of my predecessor Pamela Tulloch and the significant strengths of SLIC’s membership.

“Libraries are at a critical juncture with issues such as responsible AI, rising inequality, political polarisation, geopolitical instability and deteriorating climate at the fore. These larger social trends are not within our control, but how we respond is, and information, knowledge, and data are at the core of these transformations.

“I will continue to reinforce SLIC’s ability to deliver meaningfully and respond effectively to key policy objectives for government. To this role I bring a knowledge of our community and the urgent issues we face, a commitment to wider library sector and enthusiasm for facilitating the strategic agenda on behalf of our members and celebrate libraries and their place in a healthy democracy.”

With established relationships across the sector, Alison was a leading member of the working group that developed the Scottish Public Library Data Framework and pilot which Scottish Government recognise as the definitive data source for public libraries in Scotland. In 2021, Alison also successfully partnered with SLIC to secure investment to create a transformational network of nine ‘Lend and Mend Hubs’ across Scotland as part of the £1million John Lewis Partnership Circular Futures Fund.

SLIC Chair Alan Clarke said: “It was clear from the rigorous and competitive recruitment process, and from her commitment to transforming services throughout the last five years, that Alison has the skillset and passion to excel in this challenging and exciting role.

“Alison already commands a great deal of respect across the sector, and I’m looking forward to working closely with her to deliver for SLIC’s members. On behalf of the Board, I would like to say massive congratulations to Alison and we look forward to formally welcoming her into the role this summer.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Angus Robertson, Cabinet Secretary for the Constitution, External Affairs and Culture, said: “I welcome the appointment of Alison Nolan and have no doubt her extensive knowledge and experience of the library sector, both in Scotland and abroad, will be an asset to the SLIC in supporting the development of libraries across the country. I also want to put on record my thanks to the previous chief executive, Pamela Tulloch, for all her efforts and leadership of the organisation in recent years.”