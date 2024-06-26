Scottish confidence in NHS cancer treatment plummets
The Devonshire Clinic analysed YouGov’s latest NHS cancer survey, which revealed only 16% of Scottish respondents had a great deal of confidence in the NHS to treat cancer – the lowest in the UK.
It’s a stark contrast to the results from 2019, where 30% of respondents had a great deal of confidence in the NHS to treat cancer.
The latest figures also showed 54% of Scottish respondents had a fair amount of confidence.
19% said they didn’t have a lot of confidence in the NHS, while the number of people who had no confidence at all doubled over the course of five years.
A spokesperson from The Devonshire Clinic said the findings are worrying: “It’s very clear that many people in the UK have deep concerns about the NHS’s ability to treat cancer.
“Having trust in our healthcare system is really important, and these results show there’s a real need for something to be done to restore confidence.
“Everybody should feel secure during their treatment journey, and nobody should be left behind in the fight against cancer.”
