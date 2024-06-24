Scottish asparagus available in Asda for the first time

The newly merged ESG Drysdale, made up of two of Scotland’s largest vegetable growers, will supply Asda Scotland stores with 23 Tonnes of locally grown asparagus for the first time, to include three new lines.

The East of Scotland Growers (ESG) and R&K Drysdale merger was finalised earlier this year to form ESG Drysdale. ESG has had a relationship with Asda for the past five years, and this year, the newly established company will supply three new lines of asparagus harvested from its 15 farms which span 45,000 acres across Scotland.

MacArthur, National Account Manager at ESG Drysdale, said: “On the back of the merger and combining two firms with a longstanding history of high-quality produce, this year we’re delighted to extend our range by supplying three asparagus lines to Asda customers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter , get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We’re thrilled with the success of our locally grown asparagus and are launching 150g and 300g bundles into Asda stores, as well as 125g asparagus tips within the Extra Special range, which is testament to the quality of Scottish produce.

Rob Stockwell, Asparagus Grower and Alex MacArthur, National Account Manager, ESG Drysdale

“We are a producer organisation across Scotland, with access to 45,000 acres of land for Fresh Produce, so it’s great to be utilising our own crops and supporting the local economy with large contracts from major retailers like Asda.

“It’s fantastic that Asda has such strong confidence in Scottish farming, and the produce we supply from our farms in Scotland is a fresher option for customers than the products flown in from abroad, as the time from being harvested to being packaged on the shelves is significantly reduced.

“Using local growers and suppliers is also a much more sustainable process of supplying vegetables as the produce doesn’t have to be imported in from thousands of miles away.

The transportation of local vegetables creates a much smaller environmental impact with a lower carbon footprint.”

Scottish Asparagus

Ashley Connolly, local buying manager for Asda Scotland, added: “We’re really proud to be bringing Scottish customers three new lines of locally grown and packed asparagus to our shelves. We know our customers demand fresh quality produce and by working with local farmers at ESG Drysdale we are getting stock into our stores quicker and with less travel time.”