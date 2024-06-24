Scotland's speciality food and drink returns to SEC, Glasgow

Scotland’s Speciality Food and Drink Show is returning to the SEC, Glasgow from 19-21 Jan 2025.

Showcasing some of the most innovative and exciting fine food and drink producers from Scotland and beyond, this is the only speciality food and drink trade show in Scotland.

Run in conjunction with Scotland’s Trade Fair Spring, the two shows offer a mecca for retailers looking for innovative food and gift ranges for the year ahead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter , get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mark Saunders show director said: “As one of the first UK trade Shows in the calendar year, the Speciality Food & Drink Show plays a vital role for suppliers launching their new ranges and for retailers to re-stock their shelves.