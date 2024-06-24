Scotland's speciality food and drink returns to SEC, Glasgow
Showcasing some of the most innovative and exciting fine food and drink producers from Scotland and beyond, this is the only speciality food and drink trade show in Scotland.
Run in conjunction with Scotland’s Trade Fair Spring, the two shows offer a mecca for retailers looking for innovative food and gift ranges for the year ahead.
Mark Saunders show director said: “As one of the first UK trade Shows in the calendar year, the Speciality Food & Drink Show plays a vital role for suppliers launching their new ranges and for retailers to re-stock their shelves.
"Add in the extra bonus of networking and learning about all aspects of retailing, and it’s not to be missed. Ensure this date is firmly in your diary now.”
Comments
