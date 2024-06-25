SAYFC battle it out on the ropes in tug of war final
This iconic event began in 1981 with the men's competition, with the women's category being introduced in 1998. It is the technique and fitness rather than the weight of the teams that determine the winners. As ever, the crowd really got behind the competition and the clubs all battled to win the final pull.
Winning the Women’s Tug of War final was Kilmaurs YFC who have been third for the last two years. Strathbogie JAC women’s team took second place for the second year in succession, with Angus and Tayside taking the third spot.
Top three places in the men's competition all went to clubs in the West region. Winning the men’s event was the Biggar YFC team. The club is no stranger to the top places in the competition. In the final pull, Biggar saw off a strong challenge from Crossroads YFC who came second, with SSS YFC (Stirling, Strathendrick, and Strathkelvin) taking third place – one better than last year.
Summing up the day, Martin Hall, Senior Director of Davidson & Robertson said: “We have been sponsoring this event since 2018 and as always, the SAYFC tug-of-war final was a spectacular occasion with an enthusiastic and packed ringside audience.
"The Young Farmers movement is fantastic, in terms of developing life skills and building rural communities, it is also a great platform to support our future farmers and food producers, so we are glad to sponsor them.
“The power and passion demonstrated by all the teams highlights the dedication and months of training and depth of teamwork needed that goes into the competition. It is a test of both physical and mental strength and we saw them all #pullingfortheteam. Huge congratulations must go to Kilmaurs the women’s winners and Biggar who took the honours in the men’s final.”
