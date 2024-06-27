New MD appointed at property company

Scottish businessman, Matt Farrell, formerly at Invista, Grosvenor and Trophaeum Asset Management, has joined CEG as Managing Director, a new role in the company.

Originally hailing from Glasgow, Matt will manage and grow the 150-strong team at the property company, which has a development pipeline of more than £2bn and £800million of assets under management. This includes Verdant in Edinburgh, ONYX in Glasgow and Westfield Industrial Estate at Cumbernauld.

Farrell has extensive asset management, finance and asset repositioning expertise and leaves his managing director position at Trophaeum to join CEG. He said: “CEG has a strong 35-year history of investment and value-add asset management, setting a benchmark for new regional office developments. Benefiting from a diverse portfolio, supported by a proactive strategic land team, there are many existing projects to bring to fruition. I’m also excited by the new capital we have to deploy, which comes at an opportunistic time in the market.”

Farrell will work closely with Gerard Versteegh, chairman and founder and Andrew Woods, who co-owns the business.

Gerard Versteegh explained: “Matt shares our vision for CEG and with his new ideas and energy he will pioneer new investment strategies. He will also support the team in progressing many exciting new developments, both within the new build and refurbished office sector we are known for, but also through the growth of our business space and strategic land portfolios.”

The CEG business has a focus on investment management, development and strategic land. Its value-add asset management teams find offices and industrial parks with potential, investing and creating collaborative communities for companies of all shapes and sizes. The circa 5 million sq ft portfolio is home to more than 500 thriving businesses.