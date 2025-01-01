New adventure in 2025? British Council seeks Scottish applicants for English Language Assistants Programme

Seeking a new adventure in 2025? The British Council is on the lookout for people from across Scotland to teach English in one of 10 destinations around the world.

Through their English Language Assistant (ELA) programme, they provide placements in countries including France, Canada and Colombia - giving participants a unique opportunity to teach internationally, develop professional skills, and fully immerse themselves in a new culture for six months to a year.

Language requirements vary between countries, but applicants can be from any walk of life, and do not need a formal language qualification to apply – their language skills can be acquired through travel, private study, or university language courses.

Twenty-four-year-old Ailie Ross-Oliver from Dunblane in Stirlingshire took part in the programme in 2023. She applied in her final year studying Politics at the University of Edinburgh, and got placed in Quebec, Canada.

Speaking about her experience, she said: “I decided to apply to be an ELA as I was really keen to find an opportunity where I could improve my language skills and travel while earning money. This programme seemed like a great opportunity to combine these things.

“I worked in Lévis, a city in eastern Quebec, and lived across the river in Quebec City. My school was a secondary school called Juvenat Notre Dame de Saint Laurent and there I taught students aged 12-16 years old.

"Depending on the class teacher and their preferences, I either prepared a class activity for 30 minutes or took small groups to a side room and ran activities. My activities were designed by me and generally I focused on aspects of culture or adapted games into creative class formats.

“I was pleasantly surprised by how engaged the students were in learning about Scotland, we had a highland games day where students participated in a caber toss, tug of war and other typical highland games activities.”

Ailie, who currently studies at Sciences Po (Paris Institute of Political Studies), believes the programme has significantly enhanced her skills.

She said: “Personally, I really benefited from the experience of living abroad and practicing my French. I am now studying for my masters in France which I previously wouldn’t have had the confidence for. I also got to try out teaching which was a career path I had considered and through this experience I gained great public speaking skills.

“Quebec is a fascinating place and there are so many amazing places with nature and cities to discover. It’s great if you’re looking for a sense of adventure and something a little different. Your colleagues will be so interested in the perspectives you have to offer and it’s a great way to get professional experience while working abroad.

"You’ll also have great opportunities to travel and explore - I went to Ontario, Nova Scotia and New Brunswick as well as New York, Boston, Philadelphia and Niagara Falls. If you’re considering the programme, I would say 100% take the chance and apply.”

Meanwhile, 25-year-old Adam Heron, who is currently studying for a PhD in music at the University of Glasgow, spent seven months teaching in Paris, France. For him, the ELA programme offered a chance to fulfil his long-standing wish to live and study in a French-speaking country.

He said: “Even though my background is in classical music, I’ve always had a passion for languages, especially French. My studies have meant that I’ve had little opportunity to explore living and studying abroad and I was eager to have new experiences and broaden my horizons. The English Language Assistant programme presented a perfect opportunity to step outside my comfort zone and challenge myself - both personally and professionally.

“I look back on my time in Paris very positively - the programme provides a lot of valuable opportunities that you may not get otherwise. It gives flexibility, and because you only teach 12 hours a week, there’s plenty of time outside the classroom to learn about the French culture.

"I had wonderful students, very nice colleagues, and it was fantastic to live in such a multicultural, exciting, vibrant city. Outside of teaching I spent my time at the theatres, concertos and museums, galleries, there was just so much to do. I also met a wide range of people, not just from the UK, but from all over the world, and it was a lovely cultural melting pot.

For Adam, the programme has expanded the possibilities for his future career path.

He said: “I come from a very focused, very narrow upbringing in classical music training, which can be very intense and isolating. Going to France through the British Council was something completely different. It was very open, diverse and varied and strengthened my language and pedagogical skills. Personally, it really gave me a lot of happiness, I think, and confidence. I now have a greater sense of independence, self-sufficiency and social skills.

"I've not fully decided what I want to do in the future, but I’m considering taking a CELTA course because I enjoyed teaching so much. With my PhD, I can't say for sure if or when it will happen, but it’s more about keeping the possibility open."

Every year, the British Council sends approximately 1,800 assistants from the UK abroad to support the teaching of English in schools, universities, and language centres, and with the programme approaching its 120th anniversary in 2025, it continues to open doors for participants while promoting educational exchange worldwide.

The programme, supported by the Department for Education (DfE), Scottish Government, operates on a reciprocal basis. Modern Language Assistants from around the globe teach French, German, Italian, and Mandarin across Scotland and the wider UK. In 2024, over 700 Modern Language Assistants were teaching at schools, colleges, and universities across England, Northern Ireland, Scotland, and Wales.

Speaking about the programme was Peter Brown, Director, British Council Scotland, who was an English Language Assistant in 1982-83. He said: “Applying to be part of the Language Assistant Programme is more than just an opportunity to teach; it’s a chance to immerse yourself in another culture and grow in ways you never imagined.

"Having worked in Hamburg, Germany in the ‘80s, I can honestly say that experience changed my life. It broadened my horizons, deepened my understanding of the world, and gave me skills that have shaped my career ever since. I’m passionate about this programme because I know first-hand the incredible impact it can have—not just on the students you teach, but on your own personal and professional journey.

“If you have a passion for languages, exploring new culture, and inspiring others, I encourage you to apply and help make 2025 a year of adventure and new opportunities.”

Applications for the English Language Assistant programme are now open. The deadline to apply is Thursday, January 30.

For more information andfull eligibility criteria visit: https://www.britishcouncil.org/study-work-abroad/outside-uk/english-language-assistants

The English Language Assistant programme continues the British Council’s work, building connection, understanding and trust between people in the UK and overseas through arts, education and English language teaching.