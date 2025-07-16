Meet the Glasgow Care Worker brining pride to the care home

It may only be 38-year-old Brian Davies’ first summer in Scotland, but the openly gay care worker has wasted no time embracing the country’s vibrant LGBTQ+ community.

Originally from Darlington, the Regional Admissions Coordinator at HC-One Scotland has dedicated his career to building positive connections between care homes and the wider community—particularly through engaging and uplifting the local LGBTQ+ community.

This year, Brian has used his passion for supporting pride events and his work within the care sector to bring residents and the local gay community together to celebrate inclusivity and acceptance.

Working to arrange a wide variety of activities that bring the two communities together, Brian has helped to organise HC-One’s presence at this year’s Glasgow Pride and has been working closely with the LGBTQ+ community across Glasgow and Edinburgh to build a closer link with them and the home.

Finley Milner, HC-One Scotland's Area Director, at last year's Glasgow Pride

Brian Davies, Regional Admissions Coordinator at HC-One Scotland, said:

“I think it’s important for our homes to be connected to the communities that surround them—not just so that our residents can be enriched by new and exciting activities, but so that we can foster an environment of acceptance and inclusion.

There are a lot of misconceptions about the attitudes of older people. Most of our residents hold a ‘live and let live’ attitude and will have openly gay friends or family members. Whenever the two communities meet, it’s always positive—and I actually think that the LGBTQ+ community comes away somewhat surprised by the inclusive nature of older people.”

Brian came out as an openly gay man at 22, after finding connection and community in his hometown of Darlington. Surrounded by compassion and shared experience, Brian discovered the confidence to live openly, and he’s been a passionate advocate for pride and inclusivity ever since.

Brian with UK drag artist Christal Glitterbang at Blackpool Pride

“Pride and the message it entails is still as important as ever,” Brian continued. “As a community, we still face prejudice and hostility. Around the world and even here in the Scotland, there are people like us who are judged for simply being ourselves. It’s why I’m so passionate about ensuring that the care homes we operate are accepting spaces for both our residents and the colleagues who care for them.”

This year, Brian is set to attend six Pride events across the UK, standing proudly with LGBTQ+ communities and raising awareness about the importance of visibility, compassion, and allyship.

At Murrayfield House, one of the homes Brian supports, that message is already deeply embedded in the culture.

Fiona Truesdale, Home Manager at HC-One Scotland’s Murrayfield House Care Home said: “At Murrayfield House, we strongly believe that integration is not only progress, but essential to creating a welcoming and supportive environment. Our residents generally embrace the philosophy of ‘each to their own,’ and many have family and loved ones who are openly gay. The

Brian at Blackpool Pride

future of care is evolving—especially when it comes to sexual orientation and thanks to progressive attitudes and the hard work of colleagues like Brian, we’re seeing more older adults feel comfortable and safe to openly express their sexuality. That’s a positive and necessary change that as a kind care company we should be embracing.”

HC-One recognises the responsibility it has to lead by example, both for the people it cares for and the people who work across its services. As the largest health and social care employer outside of the NHS, the care provider boasts a proudly diverse workforce and ensures that inclusion and acceptance is factored into every aspect of the care home environment.

It’s this compassionate commitment that has supported Brian in his mission to bring homes and the gay community closer together alongside his own feelings of acceptance within the organisation.

Brian concluded: “I’ve never had to come out while at HC-One because I’ve never been made to feel like I need to. There is no judgement, just kindness and respect and that really does mean everything to me. I do think it’s important that organisations like HC-One take a stand to champion the rights of everyone no matter their origin or orientation. There are still many areas in which my community is looked down on and having colleagues and an organisation that not only tolerates

me but truly accepts me and champions who I am is incredible, it’s exactly what makes HC-One feel like home.”

As an organisation, HC-One’s commitment to supporting colleagues and residents alike is a core value of the care provider. Following an inaugural presence at Glasgow Pride in 2024, the operator looks forward to seeing Brian, HC-One colleagues and the wider Glaswegian LGBTQ+ community at this year’s pride celebrations.

Finlay Milner, Area Director at HC-One Scotland said: “We’re really proud to be returning to Glasgow Pride this year after a brilliant first outing in 2024. Last year marked our very first presence at the event, where we were fortunate enough to hosted a stall that gave us fantastic visibility and opened up conversations about who we are, the care we provide, and how we’re helping change perceptions highlighting that there truly is a career in care.

