Help get £325k Dalgety Bay Pump Track plan over the line

A significant milestone has been reached regarding plans for a brand new £325,000 pump track in Dalgety Bay – but the charity behind it needs your help to get it over the line.

A planning application has been submitted to Fife Council by Dalgety Community Trust for the project, which is aimed at creating inclusive facilities for especially the young people of the Bay.

The 280m-long competition standard pump track will be built on an area of currently underutilised land within the existing boundary of Dalgety Bay Sports and Leisure Centre, next to the existing skate park.

Since this ambitious project was first launched in 2021, the Trust have raised a staggering £290,000 from grants and donations.

Dalgety Community Trust have promoted the project at several events and will be at Dalgety Bay Gala.

With just 10% of funds left to raise, a crowdfunding appeal has been relaunched by the Trust so, subject to planning approval, work can start as soon as possible.

Euan Gray was still at school when he first expressed an interest in the project of behalf of the young people of the Bay and has been active in seeing it through to this stage.

"After four and a half years of hard work, dedication and amazing support we have completed Phase 1 of the Dalgety Bay Pump Track," he said, thanking supporters and funders.

"A planning application has been submitted following several months of preparation, difficult discussions and decisions within the group."

Artist's impression of the Dalgety Bay Pump Track.

The track is expected to take around eight to 10 weeks to construct and will include floodlighting to extend opening hours in the darker winter months. The team hopes that the high standard of build will attract regional and national, competitive events to the track. Preliminary discussions with a leading national events organiser suggest this is possible

A mission statement to Fife Council outlines the key features of the track with the current 2m-wide design incorporating both sections for beginners and more experienced riders. The track design will incorporate nine straights and nine corners and a variety of features including; a large variety of left and right hand berms, ranging from 30 degrees to 200 degrees

“Our track has been specifically conceived to ensure that wheelchairs and adaptive bikes can ride it safely,” the statement reads.

“It is designed to be used by everyone, all ages and abilities, and is ideal for children and young people to learn to handle their bikes, scooters and skateboards in a safe, accessible area.

“The proposed track will be designed and constructed to a high standard by a specialist contractor selected through a competitive tendering process.

"Once operational, day to day access to the track will be free, with modest charges only being made for participation in organised events, coaching and competition.”