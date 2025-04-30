Grado reprises viral Ally McCoist impression as £5m Glasgow Airport Express fully electric fleet is unveiled

First Bus will operate the Glasgow Airport Express for five more years.

Scottish comedy legend, Grado, has brought back his iconic Ally McCoist impression to help launch Glasgow’s first fully electric and zero emissions bus shuttle route between the city centre and the airport.

The new fully electric Glasgow Airport Express is launching with a brand-new look and feel, offering a premium 24-hour service taking travellers from the city centre to the airport in as little as 15 minutes as part of a five-year contract extension for First Bus to run the service.

The fully electric service represents an investment of over £5m and consists of 11 brand new electric double decker buses from First Bus, creating a new ‘Electric Avenue’ between the airport and the city centre and marking a significant step in advancing premium sustainable transport options for the city and reducing carbon emissions.

Glasgow Airport Express operated by First Bus

Reprising his impression which shot to fame after McCoist recognised AC/DC over the speaker system while commentating, Grado heralded the launch of the new buses, commentating on the ‘electric atmosphere’ at Glasgow Airport and lauding the ‘electrifying runs’ that will have fans of new buses celebrating.

The Scots star even gave a nod to the original clip by recognising music on board the Airport Express and playing the electric air guitar just as McCoist famously did. Holidaymakers jetting off from the airport during launch on May 1 will also have the chance to win travel vouchers, Glasgow Airport Express tickets, and goody bags, handed out by Grado himself.

Passengers on the new buses will also be able to take advantage of onboard charging facilities and storage racks to make journeys to and from the airport as comfortable as possible.

The buses are part of First Bus's ongoing commitment to enhancing the city's public transport system with greener alternatives. The new electric vehicles will ensure that travellers can enjoy cleaner, more eco-friendly journeys while contributing to the city’s Net Zero target of 2030.

Scottish Comedy Legend Grado

Sharing his excitement about the campaign, Grado commented: “When I heard about the idea, I just thought it was a brilliant way to let folk know about this great new addition to Glasgow’s public transport network. You’re always buzzing when you’re going off on your holidays and it’s even better now knowing you can get to the airport in a way that’s helping the environment.

“It’s a win-win for everyone. Absolutely Shuperb!”

Graeme Macfarlan, Commercial Director at First Bus, added: “We’re thrilled to launch Glasgow’s first fully electric bus route from the city centre to the airport and what better way than with one of the city’s biggest characters, Grado. The five-year contract extension to operate the Glasgow Airport Express signifies a major step in our commitment to sustainable transport and reducing our carbon footprint in Glasgow and beyond. We are excited to offer both locals and tourists the opportunity to experience firsthand how dedicated our city is to embracing greener, eco-friendly solutions.”

Ruth Cousin, Surface Access and Ancillaries Director at AGS Airports, which owns and operates Aberdeen, Glasgow and Southampton airports welcomed the new fleet.

She said: “These new state-of-the-art electric vehicles will be a great upgrade to First Buses fleet servicing Glasgow Airport.