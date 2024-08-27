Fringe boosts local business profits by 37%
As the Edinburgh Fringe festival comes to a close, I wanted to get in touch with data revealing how the festival has supercharged trade in the city for local businesses.
Comparing transactions in the first week of the festival, with the last week of July, data collected by payment provider SumUp (www.sumup.com), revealed:
- Overall takings in Edinburgh for independent businesses increased by 37%
With the biggest increases in sales seen in:
- Cafés and restaurant, with a 44% increase in takings
- Food trucks saw a 44% increase in takings
- Concert and theatre venues had a 67% increase in takings
As people more and more gear their holiday and leisure time towards experiences and events, the data reveals how small businesses, and the high street can benefit massively from this trend
Comments
0 comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.