Fringe boosts local business profits by 37%

As the Edinburgh Fringe festival comes to a close, I wanted to get in touch with data revealing how the festival has supercharged trade in the city for local businesses.

Comparing transactions in the first week of the festival, with the last week of July, data collected by payment provider SumUp (www.sumup.com), revealed:

Overall takings in Edinburgh for independent businesses increased by 37%

With the biggest increases in sales seen in:

Cafés and restaurant, with a 44% increase in takings

Food trucks saw a 44% increase in takings

Concert and theatre venues had a 67% increase in takings