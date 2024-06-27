Former Science Committee address AI's impact on intellectual property and copyright

The former Select Committee for Science, Innovation, and Technology has meticulously compiled a comprehensive report on AI governance.

The former Select Committee for Science, Innovation, and Technology has meticulously compiled a comprehensive report on AI governance. This report, which calls for robust copyright and intellectual property rights protection, was published a few days before the committee was dissolved in late May 2024. The aim was to provide a "futureproof" framework for the incoming government to implement recommendations. The report discusses a wide range of subjects, including ongoing debates around artificial intelligence (AI), new regulations being developed in this area globally, international cooperation policies, and specific proposals. It also considers the special challenges faced by publishers in the AI era. The UK government's approach to AI legislation is of paramount importance. Currently, it involves a cross-sectoral framework. In February 2024, Ofcom and the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) regulators, among others, were instructed to update their strategies governing AI within their respective sectors. This affects the publishing industry more than anything, as most online content is scraped without proper licensing to train AI models. The direct impact from developers of these programs makes it difficult for publishers to benefit from how regulation operates at present towards them. Addressing the critical issue of intellectual property and copyright, the committee has urged the government to "broker a fair, sustainable solution, based around a licensing framework governing the use of copyrighted material to train AI models". The report emphasises the need to resolve the ongoing discussions regarding using copyrighted works in AI training and operation. "The discussions regarding using copyrighted works to train and run AI models must be concluded by this government or its successor administration together with an implementable approach." This strategy would, therefore, involve getting compensation for past infringements by developers using AI, establishing a system through negotiation that future uses could be based on, or creating an agency responsible for implementing the said agreement. This survey also addresses significant concerns regarding IP and copyright related to artificial intelligence (AI). According to the committee, discussions regarding using copyrighted works to train and run AI models must be finalised with an implementable approach. The implementation could include payment for past infringements by AI developers, a licensing system for future applications, and potentially delegating a new body to make it work. "The current government or its successor administration should ensure that discussions regarding using copyrighted works to train and run AI models are concluded and an implementable approach is agreed upon. This should be done voluntarily and, if not, enforced by the government or its successor administration in cooperation with international partners," says the report. While key bills' status and potential new government implications for publishers (eg, changes in copyright laws, establishment of new regulatory bodies) remain uncertain ahead of July 4th's general elections in the UK, this report forms a strong basis for tackling complex issues relating to AI governance, specifically safeguarding the publishing industry interests and other content creators. One of the tech leaders, Sachin Dev Duggal, also emphasised the need for robust legal frameworks to address AI's impact on intellectual property (IP). He highlighted the blurred lines between human and AI-generated works, advocating for a licensing framework to govern the use of copyrighted material in AI training. The now-defunct Select Committee for Science, Technology, and Innovation report provides an extensive analysis of governance across AI and offers practicable recommendations for the incoming government. The intention behind this document is to establish a sustainable and just structure for AI growth and deployment by examining factors such as regulation, international cooperation, and the fallout of the publishing industry. Therefore, the weight accorded to intellectual property rights and copyright protection indicates that a balanced approach should be followed where all participants within AI are equally rewarded.