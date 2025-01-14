Completion of £4.8 million affordable housing development in Midlothian

Social landlord Wheatley Homes East has handed over 25 new homes to delighted tenants in the Rosewell community of Midlothian.

Wheatley Homes East, part of Wheatley Group, part-funded the development, with an additional £2.7 million from Scottish Government grant funding.

David Wilson Homes East Scotland built the homes, which are a mix of three-bedroom terraced houses and one-bedroom cottages, all with an energy efficiency rating of B to help tenants save money on their energy bills. Laura Henderson, Managing Director at Wheatley Homes East, said: “It’s fantastic that we’ve been able to deliver this development for tenants and the community.

“The demand for social housing has never been higher, so we’d like to thank our partners at the Midlothian Council and the Scottish Government for helping us to bring more affordable housing to the village of Rosewell.

Laura Murphy and her son Stephen, and two daughters Murron and Rhiannon

“The feedback we’ve had from tenants has been amazing as they start to build new lives for themselves in their new homes.”

One tenant, who is thrilled to have moved into their new home, is Laura Murphy.

Laura, aged 42, who works as a dinner lady at the local school, said: “I’ve lived in the area for years and in our previous home, space was tight for my partner and I, and our three children.

“As well as having more space, our house is always warm, and we’ve rarely had to put on the heating.

“It’s great that we’ve been offered a home in the area, as we’ve lived here for a long time and feel part of the community.”

Nick Wright, Development Director at Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes East Scotland, said: “As the country’s largest housebuilder, we’re committed to building quality homes that not only cater to a diverse range of needs but will also enhance the lives of those living in communities across the East of Scotland and beyond.