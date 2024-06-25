BBC ALBA provides respite from hustle and bustle with new slow living series

BBC ALBA is set to go off-grid in a brand-new series exploring the growing lifestyle trend of ‘hutting’. Bothag Phàdruig (Peter’s Hut) reunites viewers with Peter MacQueen, his partner Coinneach ‘The Hebridean Baker’ MacLeod, and their loveable sidekick, Seòras the dog, as they spend time at the family’s secluded hideaway in Argyll and Bute.

Set on edge of Clachan Sound, overlooking the famous Slate Islands, the series will take viewers on a ‘through the keyhole’ experience of off-grid living, with no phones, Wi-Fi or mains electricity to connect Peter and his guests to the outside world.

The eight-parter, produced by Caledonia TV, follows Peter for a full year as he and his family and friends visit the hut to escape their busy day-to-day lives. In the first episode, Peter is joined by his other half, Coinneach - the Hebridean Baker - for a family weekend at the hut. After a quick tour around the garden, Peter helps Coinneach make Bakewell scones just in time for his dad and uncle Stuart arriving. Viewers can also expect to see special moments of Seòras, the loyal and beloved family dog before he sadly passed away last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter , get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Peter MacQueen said: “The hut has always been an incredibly special place to us. My father built our hut six years ago and we have never looked back - it’s a privilege to give BBC ALBA viewers this exclusive chance to see our rural hideaway. Hutting helps families to go back to basics, appreciate the simple things in life and strengthen social bonds. Viewers can expect true off-grid living with no electricity, or Wi-Fi to access social media. We have kept up this family tradition to switch off from our bustling daily lives and reconnect with nature in its simplest form.

Peter and Seoras the dog

“Throughout the series, we have different guests join us for a bit of respite and to enjoy a slow-paced way of living. The series also captures the last few months we had with Seòras before we sadly lost him last year. Although it has been emotional seeing him again on screen, we are grateful we had the chance to create lasting memories with him at the hut.”

‘Hutting’ is a growing lifestyle trend in Scotland, offering access to the outdoors for those living in busy cities and rural settings alike. Often remaining in the same family for generations, the concept was established in Scotland following the First World War whereby people would pay a small amount in ground rent to landowners to build a rustic bolthole for their families. ‘Hutting’ is a prominent part of Scandinavian cultures as a place to visit with family and friends on the weekends and holidays.

Bill Macleod, Commissioning Editor, BBC ALBA, said: “This series is the definition of heart-warming television. I defy anyone who watches it not to want to spend time with Peter and his family as they cook, build, forage, swim and simply enjoy each other’s company in what must be one of the most beautiful spots on the planet. Kick back and be transported for the ultimate get-away!”

With weekly episodes airing every Tuesday throughout June and July (and available on demand on BBC iPlayer), special guests on the programme will include broadcaster and journalist Lesley Riddoch who enjoys a leisurely break to the hut while embracing the natural surroundings.

Peter, partner Coinneach and Seoras the dog outside the hut