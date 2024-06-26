BBC ALBA airs Eòrpa special on tourism ‘misery’ on the Canary Islands

16 million tourists visited Spain’s Canary Islands in 2023. It is expected 2024’s number will be even higher. The islands’ economy has long been dominated by tourism, but with the industry growing every year, locals are demanding a reduction in visitor numbers.

In this latest episode of BBC ALBA’s European current affairs programme, Eòrpa, reporter Ailean Beaton hears concerns that the Canaries have hit a limit on how many tourists they can welcome. Growing concerns include a lack of affordable housing for locals, damage to the environment, loss of community spaces, gentrification, and pressure on infastructure and resources.

With average wages in the Canaries among the lowest in Spain, Ailean was told by campaigners that even small studio apartments carry a monthly rent of around 1,200 euros. Tourists are also blamed for damage to national park areas, with evidence of individuals walking over restricted parts of protected nature reserves.

The construction of new hotels and holiday lets has also led to concerns that tourist developments are encroaching on areas valued by locals, such as beaches and neighbourhood spaces.

BBC ALBA Eòrpa Canaries at the Limit - The Canaries welcomed 16m tourists in 2023

This year has seen a number of large street protests in the Canaries against mass tourism, with the local government promising legislation in the coming months which may address some of the protesters ‘ concerns.

Sara Suarez worries about her mother, Magdalena, who lives in a small traditional house in the Guanarteme district of Santa Cruz, Tenerife’s largest town. Her mother’s house stands in the shadow of a large new block of flats, with another planned right next to it: “We like it a lot when there is tourism but tourism that integrates better with us. Not when it changes our way of life and stops us buying or renting houses or apartments because we don't earn as much money as many foreigners who come here.”

Despite being employed, Eloy Outerial, who now sleeps in a van, told Eòrpa he can’t afford a flat to buy or rent: “This is misery under the sun. Tourists should not think that Tenerife is an idyllic paradise. For foreigners, yes, everything is included, beer, sun, parties. But the workers who clean their homes, who make their beds, who scrub their bathrooms, attend the pools, and who feed them – this is how they live.”

Rubén Pérez campaigns to save La Tejita beach, one of the last remaining natural beaches in Tenerife. He thinks people are starting to wake up to what the model of tourism in the Canaries really means for them: “The discourse in the media, from politicians, from the media, has always been that we live off of tourism, that we cannot protest or even question what it feeds us… People’s eyes are opening now.”

BBC ALBA Eòrpa - Reporter Ailean Beaton meets banana farmer Mario Gonzalez Coviella

Reporter Ailean Beaton said:“Many people in the Canaries feel that their islands are at breaking point, with thousands protesting on the streets, and messages of ‘Tourist Go Home’ seen in graffiti in prime destinations. Campaigners insist the economic model underpinning mass tourism is the real target of their criticism. But authorities are worried that tourists could be put off visiting.”

Alfonso Cabello, a spokesperson for the Canary Islands Government, commented:“We want the British to continue coming and they are welcome. But they have to be aware that we must take care of the Canary Islands, in order to continue enjoying them in the future. This is very important and depends on how we take care of our environment and how we move forward together.”

Dr Guillem Colom-Montero of Glasgow University added: “The thing with overtourism is that it is a global problem but is managed locally… And in the end, when I speak to these communities in Mallorca, in the Balearics, in the Canaries, and especially in the Highlands, I saw that people feel that they are pushed out.”

Eòrpa is BBC ALBA’s flagship current affairs programme, covering a range of domestic and European stories, ranging from the impact of fires and flooding in Greece, to gender-based violence in the Highlands and Islands of Scotland.