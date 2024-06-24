A woman's homeschooling odyssey: From Montessori training to publishing educational books

When Ann, a mother from the Scotland , decided to homeschool her children in Italy , she drew inspiration from the homeschooling journeys of famous scientists and musicians like Albert Einstein, Thomas Edison, and Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart.

Motivated by the stories of how these influential figures thrived through personalized education, Ann embarked on a mission to offer her children a similarly enriching experience.

Ann, who relocated with her family to southern Italy in 2020, has transformed her homeschooling approach by completing Montessori teacher training. This training has equipped her with innovative teaching methods that prioritize her children's curiosity and interests, allowing for a more tailored and engaging learning experience.

The Montessori method, which originated in Italy, was developed by Dr. Maria Montessori in the early 20th century. Dr. Montessori, Italy's first female physician, pioneered this educational approach based on her scientific observations of children’s learning processes.

Exploring the outdoors

Her method emphasizes independence, hands-on learning, and respect for a child’s natural psychological development, which aligns perfectly with Ann’s educational philosophy.

In crafting her own curriculum, Ann seamlessly integrates the Montessori philosophy with her children’s natural inquisitiveness. She has designed lessons that not only meet educational standards but also ignite a passion for learning in her kids. This approach has proven successful, leading Ann to take her expertise to the next level by authoring and publishing educational books.

Ann grew up in the Scottish Borders as a young child before moving to Edinburgh as an adult. She also lived in Northern Ireland, where she studied English at North Down and Ards Institute.

These experiences allowed her to absorb and appreciate different cultures, enriching her approach to education and inspiring her to embrace a diverse, multicultural curriculum for her children.

Available on Amazon

Ann's journey as an author is deeply influenced by the vibrant literary scene of her home city of Edinburgh. Growing up, she was inspired by the renowned authors who frequented the city's book fairs, sharing their works and connecting with readers.

One day, Ann hopes to join their ranks, attending book fairs to present her own educational books and share her homeschooling experiences. By doing so, she aims to inspire other parents and educators, just as those authors once inspired her, and to contribute to the rich tapestry of Edinburgh's literary heritage.

Her book 'Learn with Kumba and Kebba: English and Mandinka: Copy and Learn' reflects her dedication to bilingual education and cultural heritage. Published under the pen name Advocate Saidy, this book aims to teach children both English and Mandinka, a language from Gambia, where Ann's husband is originally from. The book celebrates diversity and helps children connect with their roots, making it a valuable resource for families interested in multilingual education.

Available on Amazon from June 17th, the book offers an affordable and accessible tool for language learning. Ann has also released versions in Italian-Mandinka and German-Mandinka to cater to a broader audience. Priced to ensure accessibility, the family earns a modest £1.17 per copy after Amazon's fees, reflecting their commitment to providing economical educational resources during challenging times.

Available on Amazon

Ann is currently working on a new addition to her homeschool collection titled "Learn with Tayo: African Heroes and Legends," which will be available in the coming months. This book aims to educate children about influential African figures, further enriching their understanding of history and culture.

Additionally, Ann has launched a book series titled 'The Affirmation Kids' which features stories designed to build confidence in children. This series is also available on Amazon and has been well-received for its positive impact on young readers.

The family's move to southern Italy has not only facilitated a bilingual upbringing for their children but has also enriched their cultural experiences. Ann's homeschooling journey, combined with her dedication to multilingual education, exemplifies the potential of personalized interest-driven learning. Her efforts are set to inspire other parents who seek to provide a rich, diverse education for their children.