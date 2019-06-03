Your chance to live like a king as flats in Scottish baronial mansion hit market

Home hunters are being offered the chance to live like a king following the multi-million-pound conversion of a 19th century Scottish baronial mansion.

Located outside the village of Croftamie near Drymen, historic Dalnair Castle houses a range of ten luxury two and three-bed apartments. Viewings are set to commence this Saturday following £3.3 million of investment.

The castle forms the centrepiece of the Dalnair Estate and is set within acres of rural landscape just on the edge of Loch Lomond and The Trossachs National Park.

Since its purchase by FM Group in 2016, the castle is being extensively refurbished under the investment programme, promising potential buyers "only the highest quality products and materials".

Prices for the apartments ranging from £310,000 to £575,000, with entry in late 2019.

Sales will also open for four large five-bedroom luxury family homes which will be located in the castle’s historic walled garden.

Residents have been promised access to private grounds featuring a tennis court and "extensive lawns and walks".

Robert Croll, sales manager from FM Group, said: “We are very proud to be bringing apartments in this historic castle and luxury homes in the castle’s walled garden onto the market.

“Living in such a stunning location will clearly prove an incredible draw for people and there is undoubtedly going to be extremely high demand."

The castle was built by Glasgow merchant Thomas Brown around 1884 on the site of the former much smaller Endrickbank House and survived a major fired that engulfed it in 1917.