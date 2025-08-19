Daniel Valdur Eha and Mathew Cockroft now head up a multi-million pound business after cooking up a treat for their dog in a West Yorkshire kitchen

What began in West Yorkshire with two graduates and a kitchen counter is now a booming dog food business with 40k subscribers

Back in 2012, when nearly all the nation's dogs were being given their daily meals in either dried kibble form, or straight from a tin, two Yorkshire lads who were straight out of university had an idea.

As Daniel Valdur Eha and Mathew Cockroft poured out dry food for their own dogs each day, they asked themselves why pets were being given the same little brown biscuits every day. "We wouldn't eat these for every meal, so why should our pets," they pondered. And the quandary chipped away at them.

So they got to work rethinking the way we feed our dogs. Raw food was starting to become a popular choice among those who could afford to move away from kibble - but its storage, preparation, and cost presented problems.

Pure Pet Food air-dries fresh ingredients to make a raw food alternative that can be stored for months | Pere Pet Food

In their own kitchen, they started experimenting with recipes and methods, and months of research led them to the technology of air-drying - a centuries-old method of removing the moisture from fresh food, instantly preserving it and allowing it to be stored safely for many months.

This method of dehydration uses a carefully-monitored temperature that strikes a balance between removing the risk of any pathogens, and not harming the natural amino acids in the food.

The formula was an instant hit, and their company, Pure Pet Food, quickly took off. Just 18 months after it had launched, Daniel and Matthew were so confident in their business's future they took the bold step of appearing on BBC's Dragon's Den, to seek a modest investment from the famous multi-millionaire venture capitalists.

Daniel even scoffed a spoonful of the food to impress the dragons | Pure Pet Food

Despite two of the dragons competing with one another to secure a £40,000 stake in the company, Daniel and Matthew made the bold move to walk away without an investment, because they weren't happy with the terms.

"I think you'll regret that decision", warned Dragons Den mainstay Peter Jones. But the duo never did regret it - because shortly after their brush with the dragons, they secured an investment from the CEO of Pets at Home, which enabled them to set up their first dedicated premises in West Yorkshire.

The business boomed, and the company even hosted a royal visit from Her Royal Highness Princess Anne and the success has only continued.

Nowadays, the company is based in Cleckheaton, in Kirklees, and it employs more than 100 people.

There are over 40,000 regular subscribers and more than 66 million meals have been delivered to pet owners.

And it all started on Daniel's mother's kitchen counter in West Yorkshire.