Yarrow and Ettrick Show organisers alpaca them in

The 99th Yarrow and Ettrick Show was celebrated in fine style at Carterhaugh Farm, Bowhill, on Saturday, by kind permission of the Duke of Buccleuch.

President, Stuart Coltherd of Clarilawmoor, and secretary Alison Brodie oversaw an excellent standard of entries in both livestock and industrial sections, with rosettes and silverware keenly contested.

Lesley Fairbairn receives the trophy for most points in the baking section from Amy Coltherd.

While the Hawick Scout Pipeband and Riddell Fiddles entertained with music, the Bierhope Alpacas trekked the showfield, the craft and sales tent bustled, the Lammermuir gundogs went through their paces, vintage tractors roared and birds of prey from the Southern Uplands Partnership soared.

Children of all ages ran races and a huge entry in every class of the fun dog show made judging a tricky task for vice president David Douglas and wife Sarah.

The crowd was swelled by the arrival of 50 walkers from Selkirk, making the show a destination in the Scottish Borders Walking Festival.

Alan and James Cowans of Philiphaugh with the overall winner.

Mingling with those enjoying the trade stands and entertainment, was the judge of the best dressed lady and gentleman competition, sponsored by the Beauty Yard, and won by Shelbey Dunn and Cameron Pate.

At the end of the day, as the world was set to rights in the beer tent, the show was voted a great success, with everyone raring to go for next year when the event will be the 100th staged since the first one in 1906.

Results

The Bob Munro Memorial Trophy – overall sheep champion: Philiphaugh Estate. Reserve: T. Renwick & Son, Blackhouse.

Show president Stuart Coltherd with vice president David Douglas,

South Country Cheviot

Tait Silver Perpetual Challenge Cup (South Country Cheviot Championship): W. N. Douglas, Whitefield. John V Lindsay Perpetual Challenge Salver (opposite sex to champion): J. F. Irving, Mountbenger. Leslie Usher Perpetual Challenge Cup (two ewe lambs): J. F. Irving, Mountbenger. Walter Douglas Perpetual Challenge Cup (female group): W. N. Douglas. Napier & Ettrick Perpetual Challenge Cup (male group): J. F. Irving. John Hume Mitchell Perpetual Challenge Cup (mixed group): W. N. Douglas.

North Country Cheviot Robert Lauder Memorial Quaich (north country Cheviot champion): Philiphaugh Estate

Blackfaced sheep

Tinnis Perpetual Challenge Cup (blackfaced sheep champion): T. Renwick & Sons, Blackhouse. Craig Douglas Perpetual Challenge Cup (opposite sex to champion): S. McClymont & Son, Tinnis. Jim Robertson Memorial Trophy (best sherling ram): Alan A. McClymont, Kirkstead. James Mitchell Memorial Trophy (Henderland Rose Bowl for best blackfaced ewe): S. McClymont & Son. Royal Bank Of Scotland Perpetual Challenge Cup (best two blackfaced ewe lambs): T. Renwick & Sons. Glenconner Perpetual Challenge Cup (female group): T. Renwick & Sons . Donald Challenge Cup (male group): Alan A. McClymont. Usher Perpetual Challenge Trophy (Usher Ram, most points group classes): Alan A. McClymont. A. J. Borthwick Perpetual Challenge Cup (most successful exhibitor in blackfaced sheep): T. Renwick & Sons.

North Country Hill (Open)

Philiphaugh Trophy (north country Cheviot hill champion): Philiphaugh Estate. Laidlawstiel Cup (opposite sex to champion): M. & S. Wilson, Newbank Beatock.

Any other breed

Sundhope Cup (another breed or X-breed): Philiphaugh Estate.

Prime Lambs

Angus Oliver Trophy (best three prime lambs): G. Davies & Partners, North Synton.Young Handler

The Sunnycroft Cup: Beth Thompson, Hownam Grange.

Cattle

The Southern Reporter Perpetual Challenge Cup (best group cows and calves born year of show): T. Renwick & Son, Blackhouse. Gideon Pringle Trophy (best three suckled calves, born prior to January 1 on year of show): W. N. Douglas, Catslackburn. Royal Bank Of Scotland Perpetual Challenge Trophy (best calf born year of show): G. Gray Sunnycroft. Forster Cup (best calf born year before show): W. N. Douglas, Catslackburn. Merk Sharpe & Dohme Trophy (champion calf at show): G. Gray, Sunnycroft.

Field and Garden

The Strang Steel Perpetual Challenge Cup, vegetables: Wat Jeffrey. J. Moody Perpetual Dahlia Trophy (best three Dahlias): Patience Anderson. Midgehope Perpetual Challenge Cup (flowers): Patience Anderson. Gordon Arms Hotel Cup (best presented trade stand): Henderson Grass Machinery. Thomas Sherriff Trophy, vintage tractor: John Morton

WALKING STICKS

John Fair Shield (best cleek): Barry Frizell Bruce Glendinning Challenge Cup (best stick): Ian Patterson. Elliot Sheriff Trophy (best novice stick in show): Tyler McKinlay. Robert Scott Memorial Trophy (reserve best stick in show): Barry Frizell.

Preserves, baking and industrial Usher Bowl (overall): Jane Telfer. The Shirra Cup (preserves): Alison Brown. Home Baking Challenge Cup (baking): Lesley Fairbairn. Peggy Moody Memorial Trophy (best exhibit in baking classes): Ena Mitchell. Margaret Gray Trophy (industrial) Alison Blackadder.The Heatherlie Cup (best exhibit in classes 66-68 – floral art): Alison Blackadder. Broadmeadows Quaich (best exhibit in juvenile section): Hannah Renwick.

Horse SECtion

The Lynn Challenge Cup (ponies): Emma Brown, Bushmoor Lord Lucan. Whithope Cup (over 13.2hh not over 14.2hh pony): Emma Brown, Corhas Dawn. Troubadour Trophy (over 12.2hh not over 13.2hh pony): Elizabeth Cregan, Temple Odyssey. Douglas Cup (best lead rein): Emma Brown, Bushmoor Lord Lucan. Angecroft Rose Bowl (best brood mare with foal at foot): Pamela Brown, Wonderful Van Twynona. Turnbull Trophy (best hunter foal): C. Brown, Ivys Legacy. Dryden Trophy (small hunter): Hilary McTaggart, Casablanca. Thomson Trophy (best hunter over 15.2hh): Loren Veitch, Fortmill French Connection. McCowan Trophy (best ridden hunter): Loren Veitch, Fortmill French Connection. Wathen Trophy (best hunter in hand): Andrew Redpath, Elusive Imp. Bank Of Scotland Working Hunter Trophy: Caroline Pennycook, Blue Thor. Yarrow Show Cup (champion working hunter): Emma Brown, Corhas Dawn. Westerkirk Saddlery Trophy (in hand mountain and moorland): Erinn Reid. Huntfield Trophy (in hand champion mountain and moorland): Erinn Reid. Gay Spreach Trophy (ridden champion mountain and moorland): Erinn Reid. Coloured horse: Clive Storey, Masquerade. McDonald Trophy (cob champion): Jackie Williamson, The Outlander. President’s Cup (overall horse champion): Clive Storey, Masquerade. Silver Dollar Trophy (best jumping pony 12.2 and under): Emma Lawson, Abercippyn Puck. Galaxy Perpetual Trophy (highest placed local entry (Confined)): Emma Lawson, Abercippyn Puck. Luckenbooth Trophy (best jumping pony 13.2 or under): Erin Stephenson. The MacGown Cup (best show jumping pony 14.2hh): Erin Stephenson. Cranston Trophy (open show jumping): Clive Storey.