xx

The Scotsman has collaborated with data specialist mnAI to highlight Scotland's growth companies.

By Stephen Emerson
Thursday, 21st October 2021, 4:15 pm
Picture: Shutterstock

Scotland is home to a total of 215,206 companies of which 9,624, or 4.5 per cent, are linked to the renewables sector.

The study considered which of these renewables companies had a 10 per cent growth in shareholder funds over the last two years; how many had less than 100 employees; had cash reserves of over £200,000; had evidence of a growth in turnover and which didn’t require full government support during the pandemic.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Following this analysis, a total of 244 companies out of the 9,624 renewables-linked companies remained.

Below you will find a list of the top 50:

ACT Blade Ltd

Aker Solutions

Armech Solutions Ltd

Bauer Renewables Limited

Birlinn Offshore Linited

Briggs Marine Contractors Limited

Clir Renewables

Coda Octopus

Cortez Subsea Limited

Cyberhawk Innovations Ltd

Deepocean

Delta Marine Ltd

EC-OG

Ecosse IP Ltd

Elisys Engineering Ltd

Environmental Resources Management Limited (ERM)

ESs Ecology

Film-Ocean

Flowline Specialists Ltd

Green Marine UK Ltd

Had-Fab Limited

HebDrone Limited

Helix Robotics Solutions

Hydro Group plc

Hydrosphere UK Ltd

Leask Marine Limited

Locogen

Mage Control Systems Ltd

Marin Sub Sea

Mesh Global

Miros Scotland Limited

Motion Software

Nevis Technology Ltd

Nucore Group

Norco Group Ltd

North Star

OceanaSubSea

Ocean Scan

Pangeo Subsea

Powertek Utilities Limited

Quoceant

Renewable Dynamics

Renewable Energy Systems Limited

RIGOCAL Engineering Limited

ROVOP

Sky Tech Limited

Synaptec Ltd

Texo

Utility ROV Services Ltd

Viewport3 Ltd

Scotland