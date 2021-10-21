Scotland is home to a total of 215,206 companies of which 9,624, or 4.5 per cent, are linked to the renewables sector.

The study considered which of these renewables companies had a 10 per cent growth in shareholder funds over the last two years; how many had less than 100 employees; had cash reserves of over £200,000; had evidence of a growth in turnover and which didn’t require full government support during the pandemic.