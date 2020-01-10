Work completes on multi-million-pound Grangemouth development

Work on the latest phase of a multi-million-pound commercial property development in Grangemouth has been completed.

Northern Trust said the second phase of its new development comprised almost 25,500 square feet, with Barons Court covering some 18,000 sq ft of industrial and workshop accommodation, alongside a further 7,350 sq ft terrace of “pavilion style offices” at Earls Court.

The development is situated between the existing Grange Court industrial and Earls Court office estates, which form part of the wider Earls Gate Business Park.

Jonathan Houghton, property portfolio manager at Norther Trust, said: “Work on the new development has completed with a number of units already secured on pre-lets. We have seen an increase in demand for good quality business space over the last 12 months so it’s particularly pleasing to see the new scheme already proving popular.”

The new development will be managed by Northern Trust’s in house managing agency, Whittle Jones Scotland.

