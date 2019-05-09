Wood powers up with $1 billion Sellafield nuclear contract

Wood, the Aberdeen-headquartered energy and engineering services group, has secured a bumper long-term $1 billion (£770 million) deal for work at the Sellafield nuclear site in Cumbria.

The firm, which also flagged solid first-quarter trading, is to provide engineering design services to Sellafield over the next 20 years.

When it became operational in the early 1950s, the site was home to the world’s first commercial nuclear power station to generate electricity on an industrial scale.

Activity at Sellafield now centres on the decommissioning of historic plants and the reprocessing of fuel from UK and international nuclear reactors.

Wood said it had been selected as design and engineering partner as part of a new programme and project partners (PPP) procurement model, which Sellafield sees as a “game changer” for the supply chain process.

The Scots group will provide the front-end design and engineering capability and services required to deliver a range of major projects and site wide project delivery improvements. Collectively, the PPP partners will deliver projects with a value of up to $6bn across the vast Sellafield site.

Bob MacDonald, chief executive of Wood’s specialist technical solutions business, said: “This is a fantastic endorsement of Wood’s ability to meet the most complex nuclear decommissioning challenges.

“We already have a deep, shared history with Sellafield and this new appointment provides a platform for us to assist with safe and secure operation and clean-up over the next two decades.

“We are looking forward to working with Sellafield and our partners to maximise socio-economic benefits for local communities.”