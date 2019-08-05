Wizz Air adds Edinburgh Airport routes to four European cities

Wizz Air is to take flight from Edinburgh Airport for the first time as it launches four routes to European cities.

The budget airline will begin connections from the Scottish capital from November, with flights to the Polish cities of Warsaw and Gdansk, as well as Budapest in Hungary and Bucharest in Romania.

These new services will see an increase in capacity of 250,000 seats on the Hungarian airline’s Scottish routes in 2020.

All routes will be served by a young fleet of “ultra-efficient” Airbus A320, A321 and A321neo aircraft.

Edinburgh Airport chief Gordon Dewar said: “We know there is a large Polish diaspora within our neighbouring communities in Edinburgh, the Lothians and Fife, but we also know people in Scotland have a thirst for travel so having Wizz onboard at Edinburgh is very exciting for us.

Tourism plays such a crucial part in Scotland’s economy and it’s important that we look to broaden our horizons in the most sustainable way possible and demonstrate the fantastic offering that our country has.”

Owain Jones, MD at Wizz Air UK, said the new routes are “connecting Edinburgh with some of central and eastern Europe’s most dynamic cities”.