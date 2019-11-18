Winnie keeps it in the family with Body Beautiful’s new Selkirk salon

A mother and daughter beautician duo are hoping to mirror the success of their existing business having opened their new salon in Selkirk.

Winnie Muller’s capable hands have been serving clients at Body Beautiful salon in Jedburgh for the past 19 years, but having recently gone into partnership with her daughter Amber-Jane, she’s returning to her roots with the opening of a new salon in Selkirk this month.

Winnie Muller at her Body Beautiful salon in Selkirk.

Amber-Jane, 23, qualified as a beauty therapist two years ago and has now taken over the running of the Jedburgh business, allowing Winnie, 49, to set up a new venture in her hometown.

And the mother-of-three is delighted with how Body Beautiful, in the formerly vacant building at 5 West Port, has been received.

“I’ve lived in Selkirk for just over 10 years and I have been really happy here. It’s now nice to be working where I live.

“The shop before was a Ladbrokes, then a florists, then for a short time a hairdresser. We are delighted to bring an empty shop back into use, and if we do say so ourselves, it’s a fantastic transformation.

“Since August we’ve completely gutted it and it’s looking lovely. We’re looking forward to welcoming new clients to our new salon.”

Body Beautiful specialises in brow treatments, eyelash and nail extensions, Dermalogica-approved facials, pregnancy and deep tissue massage.

Its two treatment rooms are fully accessible and there’s plans afoot to install a sun shower in the future.

And Winnie’s not the only one setting up shop in Selkirk. Her husband Bruce Hoskins, 52, recently opened the doors of Hoskin’s Autocare at Old Station Yard.

The mechanic of 35 years is offering servicing, repairs, MOT preparation, tyres and exhausts and on-vehicle brake disc resurfacing. He’s also offering a 20% discount to emergency service blue light card holders and payment plans for customers too.

“We are both passionate about bringing trade back to Selkirk and keeping it there,” Winnie added.

Body Beautiful is open 9.30am to 7pm Tuesdays, 9.30am to 6pm Wednesday to Fridays and Saturdays from 9am to 1pm.