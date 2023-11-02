The winners of The Black Scottish Awards have been unveiled, billed as recognising outstanding individuals and organisations that are breaking down barriers and championing excellence.

Enoch Adeyemi at The Black Scottish Awards

The awards, with The Scotsman as media partner, cover a range of categories designed to shine the spotlight on various sectors. At the event on Saturday at Edinburgh’s Kimpton Charlotte Square Hotel – hosted by Asabea Owusu and Tosin Ogunlesi – Mukami McCrum MBE was presented with the Chair's Lifetime Recognition Award for her dedication to fighting for equity and empowerment for disadvantaged groups in Scotland.

Founder and chair of The Black Scottish Awards Enoch Adeyemi said: “I wanted this awards ceremony to appreciate those who came before us, celebrate with the winners today and inspire those coming after us.”

Winners announced on the night were:

● Business of Excellence of The Year sponsored by Barclays: Doqaru Limited

● Professor Sir Geoff Palmer Outstanding Student of the Year sponsored by Morgan Stanley: Chizulum Ifezulike

● Creative of the Year sponsored by Black Professionals Scotland: Chinyanta

● Professional Senior Leader of the Year sponsored by STV: Lydia Balogun-Wilson

● Diversity Champion of the Year sponsored by CIPD: Samuel Agbede

● Ally of The Year sponsored by Black Professionals Scotland: Carol Anderson MBE

● Sports Personality of the Year sponsored by sportscotland: Panashe Muzambe

● Outstanding Contribution To The Black Community sponsored by Black Professionals Scotland: Dr. Adaeze Ifezulike MBE

● Community Organisation of the Year sponsored by TSB: Jambo! Radio Scotland

● Professional Rising Star of The Year sponsored by Black Professionals Scotland: Oluwafunbi Karunwi