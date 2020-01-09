Window manufacturer to create 85 jobs and treble capacity after locking in £2m investment

A Livingston-based window supplier has locked in a seven-figure investment as it unveiled plans to treble headcount in the next three years.

Window Supply Company (WSC), which was founded less than 12 months ago, has secured £2 million to embark on an ambitious expansion strategy, including plans to increase its 40-strong team to around 125 staff by 2023.

Duncan Murray(centre) said WSC's trade counter model has seen it 'gain strong market traction in a short space of time'. Picture: Mike Wilkinson

The business also aims to grow its manufacturing capacity three-fold over the next five years and treble its number of trade counters as it anticipates rising demand.

The funding comes in the form of equity investment from BGF, formerly known as Business Growth Fund, and the agreement will see Maurice McBride join the window supplier as non-executive chair.

McBride, described as a “seasoned” non-executive director, has worked with numerous growth companies across the UK, including metal manufacturer Premier Hytemp and Parklands Group, an Aberdeen-based care home provider also backed by BGF.

'Demand will double in 18 months'

WSC produces PVCu and aluminium windows, doors and conservatories at its manufacturing facility in Livingston, supplying trade customers across Scotland through trade counters in Aberdeen, Dundee, Glasgow, Edinburgh and Livingston.

The business was established in March by chief executive Duncan Murray, operations director Martin Linden and executive director Ron Hepburn.

Murray said the company’s trade counter model has seen it “gain strong market traction in a short space of time”.

He said: “There has been an increasing market shift towards trade as the primary route to market for windows, doors and conservatories and the response we have received from customers has given us the confidence to embark on this ambitious expansion plan.”

Hepburn added: “From a standing start less than a year ago, the business has achieved strong revenues and we are forecasting that demand will almost double within the next 18 months.

“We believe there is significant opportunity to replicate our business model in other geographies. To deliver on this growth potential the business needed investment and we are delighted to have secured this funding from the team at BGF.”

BGF has provided more than £250m of patient capital to Scottish businesses over the past eight years. Its current portfolio companies in Scotland include M Squared Lasers, Walker Precision and Keenan Recycling.