Wilsons Auctions ramps up sales thanks to more homes going under the hammer

Wilsons Auctions Scotland is ramping up the frequency of its property auctions after enjoying an uptick in sales throughout 2019.

The group’s Scottish branch, based in Ayrshire, will now hold a land and property sale every two weeks in a move it claims will create the most frequent public property auction in Scotland.

It comes as the firm’s Scottish land and property department recorded 18 per cent growth in its “hammer total” last year, and follows a “successful” two years for the department with major property sales growth.

Wilsons also revealed that 37 per cent of its 2019 stock sold for more than £100,000. The company attributes this to the wider range of properties now being brought to auction.

Property department manager Lorren Mullen said: “As a result of growth in sales and also expansion of Wilsons Auctions national property group over the last two years, we have looked at the different trends in both buying and selling.

“We felt the time was right to start the new year by increasing the number of property auctions to fortnightly to offer increased flexibility for our clients. This new and updated auction schedule will allow our clients including banks, asset managers, estate agents and solicitors more opportunity to take advantage of our property auctions.”

Wilsons, founded in Northern Ireland in 1936, has 18 branches, with land and property sites in Belfast, Dublin and Newcastle as well as a dedicated government property department in its Newport, South Wales office.

