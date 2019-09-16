Wick distillery teams up with Blue Planet veteran for coastal films

Old Pulteney single malt Scotch has teamed up with veteran cameraman Doug Allan to launch its “Rise with the Tide” campaign.

The Wick-based distiller will release a series of films following the inspirational stories of those whose lives have been shaped by the sea.

Dunfermline-born Allan, an Emmy and Bafta-winning cameraman whose work includes Sir David Attenborough’s highly influential Blue Planet, stars as the subject of the first short film in the series.

Allan said: “I was struck by how much the team at Pulteney Distillery view the sea as a silent partner in their whisky making. The passion from Malcolm and the team at the distillery was evident, and I quickly understood how much respect they have for the sea – it’s made them who they are. So, it’s no wonder they want to highlight its life-giving, awe-inspiring power.

"For me, venturing into wildlife photography has brought me everything I could have hoped for in life – from diving into the unknown underwater, experiencing the excitement of befriending wild animals and witnessing them in their natural habitat, and exploring vast landscapes in some of planet’s most extreme conditions - what a journey it’s been.”

Malcom Waring, Pulteney Distillery manager, said: “Meeting Doug was like meeting a kindred spirit. He understands perfectly how the sea can be embraced for the betterment of people, place and product, and that’s a value we hold dear here at Pulteney. The sea is absolutely a part of everything we do...we’re known as The Maritime Malt for a reason.”