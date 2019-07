Callum Sinclair of Burness Paull explains why trust and transparency should be Scotland's unique selling point when it comes to fintech.

In a competitive world market, Scotland must find it's unique advantage if it is to succeed and grow as an industry.

Callum Sinclair. Picture: John Devlin

In this video, Callum explains how Scotland's fintech industry should look to build on its culture of trust in order to differentiate itself.