Why this fintech chose to put down roots in Edinburgh - comment

Here at Norwegian fintech EedenBull, we use advanced technology to make the way people and businesses pay as easy, convenient and safe as possible.

In September, we decided to set up our tech hub in Edinburgh. It’s the best decision we’ve ever made. A thriving fintech scene, great support from the Scottish Government, and access to extraordinarily talented people has enabled us to grow at unprecedented speed.

When we decided to bring the critical systems development resources in-house earlier this year, we considered several options in Europe. Edinburgh quickly stood out as a front runner. Why? Many reasons.

FinTech Scotland ensures a thriving and very exciting fintech and innovations environment and were instrumental in facilitating our move to Edinburgh and the introduction to fellow fintechs and authorities. One of which was Scottish Development International, which provided invaluable support throughout the process and remains a key partner for EedenBull.

The most important reason why moving to Scotland has become such a success for us is the very talented people we have been fortunate enough to have join our team. We came to Edinburgh in September and have already recruited a team of 15 and counting.

We have attracted systems architects, developers, systems engineers, project managers and customer support executives of the highest possible calibre.

Innovative

The hub in Edinburgh and the team there has enabled us to launch a new and innovative payments and spend management programme making business life easier for small and medium-sized businesses through partnerships with more than 60 banks in Scandinavia and onboarding in excess of 9,000 businesses in just a few weeks.

EedenBull was founded in 2018 and provides new and unique payment programmes based on our experience in payments from all around the world and the opportunities posed by new technologies and new regulatory frameworks. We provide these services through our partner banks, enabling them to secure customer satisfaction and lasting competitive advantages.

Unlike most other disruptors and fintechs, EedenBull isn’t in the business of bypassing traditional banks, but rather enabling lenders to become even more relevant and compete even more effectively. We are all about payments, and to us, customer centricity is key.

Our mission is to challenge the existing, aggressively look for weaknesses, seek to improve and change the way people and businesses pay and get paid.

With the base in Edinburgh, continued support and partnership from FinTech Scotland and the Scottish Government, we are well placed for global expansion and significant growth as we respond to requests for partnerships from banks around the world.

Nicki Bisgaard is chief executive of EedenBull