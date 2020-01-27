Why I uncorked a spirited alternative to alcohol - Jamie Wild

The unrelenting pressures of modern life are changing attitudes towards drinking culture, writes Jamie Wild, founder of ‘Scotland’s first alcohol-free spirit’ Feragaia.

My career started out in the spirits industry, an amazing market that has fierce competition, lots of big characters and buckets of innovation. As a naturally curious person I was instantly hooked by the history, the stories, the craft and the moments made from drinking them.

‘Premiumisation’

The word that most defines my time in spirits is “premiumisation”, which means that people are drinking less, but they are drinking better and spending more – the perfect market conditions for entrepreneurial activity. This trend brought the emphasis onto the provenance, authenticity and purpose of products, and raised the bar.

However, there were other forces at play. From where I was standing it was becoming increasingly clear that myself, my colleagues in the industry and the wider drinking public were beginning to question their alcohol consumption.

A changing tide

People tend put a lot of expectations on themselves nowadays. There is an uncertainty around the future of our planet, the challenge to succeed at work, rising costs of living, social aspirations and health and fitness goals. This makes life unrelenting and intense and alcohol doesn’t help, a central reason I believe for the growing demand and interest in alcohol-free drinks.

People want the authenticity, the craft and the provenance of a drink that meets the mark on quality and taste, a drink they can savour a moment with, without the baggage that alcohol often brings.

“Taking the edge off, without losing your edge” – This is where inception of Feragaia lies, born directly from a desire for a drink both Bill Garnock and I wanted for ourselves.

Challenging outdated conventions

We are all aware of the social stigma that surrounds not drinking, the judgement that befalls the individual and the anxiety and alienation that can set in. At the same time, the alternative drink options are comparatively uninspiring, which only further fuels the issue of choosing alcohol-free drinks. These two pillars frame the strategy for Feragaia.

Firstly, making Feragaia a positive and respected drinks option. Building awareness around the spirit, how it is made and its purpose, our Scottish provenance, locally sourced botanicals and age-old techniques combined with pioneering innovation helps to build social acceptance and respect.

Our 14 botanicals create a bold signature taste unlike anything else, hand-blended to create a complex and layered flavour. This makes ordering a Feragaia a positive and exciting act that is equal to ordering a premium spirit.

How are we doing it?

In Scotland we have had a very encouraging response (around 60 per cent of our stockists are from here), demonstrating a lot of appetite in Scotland for innovation and change. Feragaia’s “Wild Earth” pop up bar launched in Edinburgh on Burn’s Night and is in the capital until the end of January – it is a vital mechanism to introduce people to Feragaia.

Welcoming adventurous individuals to come into our bar, to taste and experience the brand in the way it is meant to be is a perfect introduction to exploring this new category.

I’ve witnessed a full bar drinking only Feragaia cocktails and I don’t think a passer-by would ever guess there wasn’t alcohol being consumed.

Feragaia also partnered with The Edinburgh Food Studio for Burn’s Night, serving a series of different cocktails on an occasion traditionally reserved for alcohol. Making the event more inclusive and to show the versatility of the drink.

The road ahead

Enthusiasm for non-drinking is on the rise. However, age-old problems around choosing to not drink still exist and this, coupled with the tribalism around those avoiding alcohol completely, can cause an us-versus-them divide. This is why Feragaia will never tell people what choices to make; our goal is to present a wholesome and assured choice so that people can make their own decisions.

Culture and habits around drinking are changing and for the first time non-drinkers have a fantastic range of alternatives open to them. I believe this empowerment to be of great value in raising self-esteem and creating a route to more meaningful and wholesome experiences. We are set on evolving Scotland’s rich heritage in distillation and applying the same energy, passion and craft to the alcohol-free spirit sector. It is right that the drinking options should be an even playing field across alcohol and alcohol-free.