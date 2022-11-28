Who is the richest woman in the world? Top ten richest women in the world 2022 according to Forbes
Forbes reports that we have 2,668 billionaires in the world as of 2022 and while most of them are men there are still women ranking highly, but who are the 10 richest amongst them? Here are the world’s 10 richest women, what they do and what their net worth is.
After the recent buzz of Elon Musk buying Twitter for $44 billion, many people asked what is his net worth and, indeed, is he the richest person in the world? While the top ten richest people in the world are all men, that does not exclude women from the billionaire category as Forbes reported in 2022 that there are 327 women of this economic status that are collectively worth $1.56 trillion.
While many of these women are heiresses to fortunes, others are self-made as they founded or co-founded profitable businesses that lead to their wealth. Without further ado, here are the 10 richest women in the world, how they earned their wealth and what their net worth is according to Forbes 2022 report.