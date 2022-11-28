News you can trust since 1817
Forbes reports that we have 2,668 billionaires in the world as of 2022 and while most of them are men there are still women ranking highly, but who are the 10 richest amongst them? Here are the world’s 10 richest women, what they do and what their net worth is.

By Thomas Mackay
4 minutes ago
 Comment

After the recent buzz of Elon Musk buying Twitter for $44 billion, many people asked what is his net worth and, indeed, is he the richest person in the world? While the top ten richest people in the world are all men, that does not exclude women from the billionaire category as Forbes reported in 2022 that there are 327 women of this economic status that are collectively worth $1.56 trillion.

While many of these women are heiresses to fortunes, others are self-made as they founded or co-founded profitable businesses that lead to their wealth. Without further ado, here are the 10 richest women in the world, how they earned their wealth and what their net worth is according to Forbes 2022 report.

1. Francoise Bettencourt Meyers

Francoise Bettencourt Meyers is the granddaughter of the founder of L'Oréal, her source of wealth is this business and her net worth is $74.8 billion.

Photo: Youtube Screengrab via The Rich Rabbit

2. Alice Walton

Alice Walton is the daughter of Walmart founder Sam Walton and this business is her source of wealth, her net worth is $65.3 billion.

Photo: Wesley Hitt via Flickr

3. Julia Koch

Julia Koch is the widow of David Koch, she and her children own a 42% stake in Koch Industries, this sets her net worth at $60 billion.

Photo: YouTube Screengrab via Mirror Review

4. MacKenzie Scott

MacKenzie Scott is the ex-wife of Jeff Bezos, the executive chairman of Amazon, and her net worth sits at $43.6 billion but she is regarded as a prolific philanthropist after donating $12.5 billion in the last two years.

Photo: YouTube Screengrab via Forbes

