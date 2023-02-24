Scotland's National Newspaper
Who is the richest person in the world? Top 10 richest people in the world 2023, Elon Musk net worth

According to Forbes, we had 2,668 billionaires in the world as of 2022 - but who are the 10 richest people amongst them? Here are the world’s top 10 richest people, what they are known for and what their worth is.

By Thomas Mackay
1 hour ago

Billionaires possess an inordinate amount of wealth that gives them the power to influence the world around us from the economy, to politics, our media and much more.

This group of people is highly elite and many of them are the founders of major technology giants or other corporations that we interact with in our daily lives.

Forbes revealed that there were 2,668 billionaires in the world in 2022, but who is the richest amongst them?

According to data from Forbes’ Billionaire list which shows real-time net worth (Updated: Feb 24), here are the 10 richest people in the world.

1. Bernard Arnault & family

Bernard Arnault is the CEO and Chair of LVMH (Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton) and his net worth is $211.6 billion, he overtook Elon Musk as the world's richest man in 2022.

2. Elon Musk

Elon Musk is the co-founder and CEO of Tesla who (until recently) was the richest person in the world, he has a net worth of $194.1 billion.

3. Jeff Bezos

Jeff Bezos is the founder of Amazon and he holds an estimated net worth of $119 billion.

4. Larry Ellison

Lawrence Joseph Ellison is the co-founder and former chief executive officer of the Oracle Corporation, his net worth is $113.4 billion.

