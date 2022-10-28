Billionaires possess an inordinate amount of wealth that gives them the power to shape the world around us from the economy, to politics, our media and much more.

This group of people is highly elite and many of them are founders of major technology giants or other corporations that we interact with in our daily lives.

Forbes revealed that there are 2,668 billionaires in the world today, but who is the richest amongst them?

According to data from the Bloomberg Billionaires Index (last updated October 4, 2022) here are the 10 richest people in the world.

1. Elon Musk Elon Musk is the co-founder and CEO of Tesla and is currently the richest person in the world, he has a net worth of $241 billion. Photo: Steve Jurvetson via Wikimedia Commons

2. Jeff Bezos Jeff Bezos is the founder of Amazon and he holds an estimated net worth of $151 billion. Photo: Yui Mok

3. Bernard Arnault Bernard Arnault is the CEO and Chair of LVMH (Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton) and his net worth is $141 billion. Photo: Jérémy Barande via Wikimedia Commons

4. Gautam Adani Gautam Adani is the Founder and Chair of the Adani Group (a multinational conglomerate) and his net worth is $125 billion. Photo: Gautam Adani via Wikimedia Commons