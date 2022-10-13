Who is the richest person in the world? Top 10 richest people in the world 2022
According to Forbes, we have 2,668 billionaires in the world as of 2022 - but who are the 10 richest people amongst them? Here’s the world’s top 10 richest people, what they are known for and what their worth is.
Billionaires possess an inordinate amount of wealth that gives them the power to shape the world around us from the economy, to politics, our media and much more.
This group of people is highly elite with many of them being the founders of major technology giants or other corporations that we interact with in our daily lives.
Forbes revealed that there are 2,668 billionaires in the world today, but who is the richest amongst them?
According to data from the Bloomberg Billionaires Index (last updated October 4, 2022) here are the 10 richest people in the world.
