Whitetail Spirits launches first Mull distillery for 220 years

A gin-maker whose stockists include Selfridges has launched what it says is the Isle of Mull’s first on-island distillery in 220 years.

Whitetail Spirits said the move comes as it expects to meet its “ambitious” growth objectives, following support from Business Gateway Argyll and Bute.

The spirits firm accessed funding from the Business Gateway Local Growth Accelerator Programme, helping it buy equipment and move its gin production in-house from London to Mull, next to the white-tailed eagle’s nest at Tiroran Forest.

A new still will be used to produce smaller bottles and a diversified flavour range, with the capacity to produce 250 bottles a day.

Founder Jamie Munro said: “We are excited to establish Mull’s first on-island distillery in over 200 years and move our production from London back to our family home.”

Angela Vernel of Business Gateway commented: “Whitetail’s expansion is a great indicator of the strength of demand for Scottish gin, both in the UK and worldwide.”

Whitetail Gin is sold in all UK Selfridges stores, 25 Co-ops, and about 300 other retail outlets across the UK as well as around 30 shops, bars and hotels on the Isle of Mull and online. The company will launch a range of five liqueurs this summer, produced in the new on-island still.