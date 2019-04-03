What payday lender Wageday Advance going out of business means for you

The collapse of payday lender Wageday Advance could effect an estimated 800,000 people who have taken out loans from the company.

Following a wave of compensation claims over mis-sold loans, the company entered into administration in January 2019, with the specifics of what this means for customers released last week.

The BBC reported that the company calculated it could owe up to £223 million in compensation to current and former customers after selling loans to people who could not afford to pay them back.

CURO Transatlantic Limited (CTL) own both Wageday Advance and the smaller lender Juo Loans, with all loans from both companies affected by the administration.

What does this mean if you still owe money?

Around 50,000 loans owned by Wageday Advance (including all Juo Loans) were transferred to Shelby, who trade as Dot Dot.

According to DebtCamel.co.uk, the customers transferred were not in arrears and it is believed none had outstanding affordability complaints.

Those 50,000 customers will have received an email from Shelby and will be expected to continue paying their debt off.

Around 650,000 loans have not been transferred and are still owned by CTL. Payments will not be taken from these accounts until after the administration process is finished.

Some customers will see a reduction in how much they owe due to the administration proceedings.

As part of the process, the administrators will calculate how much to knock off any outstanding loan and how they will pay the money back.

What if I am owed money?

Part of the reason behind the administration is due to a large amount of compensation claims after customers were mis-sold loans.

All outstanding complaints will be dealt with by the administrators.

However, if customers are owed compensation due to the collapse, they will receive an email detailing what to do.

No borrower will get the full amount owed due to the lack of money in the business, but providing a claim is made through the correct channels, they will get something from the administrators.

Where to find out more

The debt advice website DebtCamel.co.uk has posted a blog post explaining the processes in more detail.

The administrators, KPMG, have also published an FAQ for customers.

There is also an email address, customerservice.curo@kpmg.co.uk, and a phone number, 0330 094 5695, to call if you are owed money by the company.