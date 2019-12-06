West Lothian tech entrepreneur has Silicon Valley investors in sights

A West Lothian tech entrepreneur is eyeing an investment boost after being handpicked to take her fledgling HR advice app on a prestigious trade visit to Silicon Valley.

Stephanie Robinson will showcase her self-funded app HR Solver during Silicon Valley Scale, an immersive growth programme for tech and start-up leaders that will introduce an eight-strong UK cohort to potential investors in California.

HR Solver is designed to be a cost-effective way for workers to receive HR and legal advice. Robinson, a member of the Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development and expert in employment law, developed the app to empower employees with knowledge of their employment rights.

The app has made HR advice accessible to more than 2,000 users since its launch a year ago, which Robinson bootstrapped with £120,000 of her own money.

Robinson said: “Silicon Valley is still the centre of the universe as far as tech start-ups are concerned, so showcasing the HR Solver app there is an incredible opportunity.

“This is one of the first apps on the market for tailor-made advice for struggling employees and this is my chance to demonstrate the real value of HR Solver to some of the biggest names in tech.”

READ MORE: Drive to boost tech gender balance debuts in Scotland

Set to take place in April, Silicon Valley Scale is run by Edinburgh-based FutureX.

The initiative has taken 32 business innovators to California since 2014, helping them raise more than £45 million in investment and spawning success stories including Care Sourcer.

FutureX chief executive and co-founder Bruce Walker said: “HR Solver is an ambitious company that is ready to scale, with revenue already coming in, strong customer engagement, and sights set beyond Scotland.

“HR Solver applies new technology to solve old problems, and Stephanie’s motivation to embed positive company culture in both HR Solver and its customers is admirable.”