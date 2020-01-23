West Lothian shopping centre bucks retail gloom as sales leap

A West Lothian designer shopping centre has overcome “unprecedented challenges” in the retail sector to report significant sales growth.

Livingston Designer Outlet reported sales growth of 12 per cent for the final six-week Christmas trading period of 2019.

The mall crowned the final year of the decade with a 3 per cent growth in footfall and 10 per cent rise in sales, compared with the year before.

Bosses highlighted a bumper performance during Black Friday and the lead up to Christmas with the strongest growth seen in accessories and gifting (up 16 per cent, year-on-year), entertainment and technology (up 14 per cent), and menswear (up 13 per cent).

The refurbished centre welcomed several brands including Osprey London, Molton Brown and a pop-up gin shop by Eden Mill Distillery. It also hosted creative workshops such as floral wreath making and festive party styling, that helped create a “broader experience for guests”.

Karen Stewart, centre manager, said: "To have achieved these results in a climate of overwhelming retail pressure is something we are of course thrilled to report and very proud of.

"We invested in the outlet at a crucial time and continued to attract premium retailers through our doors, demonstratively showing the demand for premium discount shopping is still there."

READ MORE: Multi-million makeover for West Lothian mall