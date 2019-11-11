West Lothian entrepreneur puts six-figure sum into HR app

An entrepreneur based in West Lothian has launched her first app, giving HR advice to stressed workers, after injecting a six-figure sum.

Stephanie Robinson has put £120,000 into HR Solver, which aims to empower employees with instant HR and legal advice. It connects users with HR experts and gives access to free resources and articles.

Since its beta launch in October last year, the app has made HR advice accessible to more than 2,000 users.

Robinson said she spotted a gap in the market for a platform that employees could make use of for quick, clear and impartial advice tailored to their situation.

The HR and employment law expert, who has more than 16 years’ experience in the industry and has worked for global corporations in New York, Japan and London, said: “For me, it’s all about enhancing employees’ dignity and knowledge and ultimately improving their experiences at work – when this is achieved, both employees and employers win.

“The key to resolving [employment] issues fairly is following procedures, adopting a non-judgemental approach, and helping employees get to grips with all of the employment rights available.”

HR Solver is Robinson’s second foray into business, following her first successful company Solve, which she set up in 2011 and provides HR guidance to employers.

Robinson added: “I realised just how many employees are in desperate need of discreet and accessible advice, and very few have any options besides costly lawyers, citizen’s advice or unions.

“I’m passionate about building a platform which empowers people and helps them with any HR issues they might have.”