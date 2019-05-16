Wellpro Group continues overseas growth with Middle East acquisition

A well intervention start-up has announced an acquisition in the Middle East, marking its first dedicated operation in the region where it expects to create several jobs.

Aberdeen-based Wellpro Group said the move continues its global growth momentum with the purchase of the Dubai-based “thru-tubing” service and rental business of Hunting Energy Services for an undisclosed amount. The existing team of 13 employees – including onshore support and field personnel – transfer to Wellpro Group.

The Scottish business said it expects to create several jobs in the Middle East region and has committed to making further investment to the existing premises, located in Dubai’s Jebel Ali Free Zone, in the coming months.

Wellpro Group, which is focused on well intervention and thru-tubing tools (which can be used on a live well), was set up in 2018 to meet the demand for “innovative” services in the UK and European well intervention markets as well as other major operating locations globally.

Wellpro chief executive Jim Thomson said: “We are delighted to join forces with the Dubai team, as this offers a new platform to jointly expand our business. We are very confident that together we will achieve our ambitious international expansion objectives.”

Martin Webster, manager of the Dubai operation, said: “Joining Wellpro Group is a great opportunity for both our team and our customers alike. We expect Wellpro’s focus on thru-tubing services to assist us in bringing value to our clients as well as to attract new ones.” Wellpro’s Aberdeen base will support the Middle East and Asia offices, with a “significant” investment being made in additional equipment to support Eastern Hemisphere operations.