Weir warns of tough US market as order numbers fall

Weir Group has cautioned that oil and gas earnings for 2019 will be affected by tough conditions in the US market as it unveiled its first-half results.

The Glasgow-headquartered engineering group warned its full-year oil and gas operating profit is now expected to be toward the lower end of its previous £55 million to £95m range, with "challenging" markets and slowing orders in North America set to continue.

Weir reported a 7 per cent drop in like-for-like total orders to £1.4 billion in six months to June, with oil and gas orders falling by 27 per cent.

The FTSE 250-listed company attributed this to tough comparables, with an oversupply in pressure pumping markets on the back of an activity surge in 2018.

The group unveiled a 22 per cent fall in like-for-like operating profits, at £172 million, although this represented a 2 per cent increase on a constant currency basis.

Like-for-like revenues stood at £1.3 billion for the half-year, marking a 4 per cent like-for-like drop.

Weir said its two mining-focused divisions, Minerals and Esco, now represent around 75 per cent of group revenues.

The group pointed to a "successful execution" of its portfolio transformation, completing the sale of its Flow Control division for an enterprise value of £275m.

It hailed "another year of good constant currency revenue and profit growth" and highlighted "encouraging" signs in the recovery of international markets, as drilling activity increases and the group's wellhead growth strategy starts to gain traction.

Jon Stanton, Weir Group chief executive, said: "The first half of the year progressed largely as we expected it to. We are making good progress in our mining equipment businesses benefiting from our focus on aftermarket-intensive applications, particularly for battery metals including copper, lithium, nickel and cobalt supported by our extensive installed base and global service network.

"Our pipeline of firm OE quotes has grown significantly year-on-year with encouraging demand for our technology that reduces water and energy consumption.

"While oil and gas markets in North America continued to be challenging compared to the same period last year we saw good demand for our latest innovations.

"As we look to the rest of 2019, we continue to anticipate another year of good constant currency revenue and profit growth."

The board approved an interim dividend of 16.5p per share, up from 15.75p in the previous year.