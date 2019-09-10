Watermans Solicitors gets into gear with Blood Bikes sponsorship

Volunteers who courier urgent medical supplies around Scotland have received a new set of wheels to help keep them mobile in challenging weather conditions.

Watermans Solicitors has announced a three-year sponsorship agreement with Blood Bikes Scotland, a free-of-charge medical courier service supporting the NHS and operated by some 100 volunteers.

As part of the sponsorship, Watermans has donated a new car, which will help Blood Bikes Scotland to tackle all weather conditions and carry out its vital work.

Scott Whyte, managing director at Watermans Solicitors, said: "Since 2014, Blood Bikes Scotland’s amazing volunteers have made a huge contribution to the NHS across Scotland, saving precious money and providing a crucial delivery service for staff and patients alike.

"We are thrilled to be able to help Blood Bikes Scotland to expand their operations by donating the new vehicle and look forward to supporting the charity’s excellent work throughout the next three years."

John Baxter, chairman of Blood Bikes Scotland, added: "Our new sponsorship agreement with Watermans Solicitors will help us to continue our services to the NHS, invest in new equipment, cover our running costs and potentially expand our operations into other areas."