Water retailer announces new board appointment

ONE of the UK’s largest water retailers, Edinburgh-based Business Stream, has announced the appointment of a new Non-Executive Director.

Andrew Taylor, who has more than 25 years’ experience in the technology, media and telecommunications sector, has joined Business Stream, bringing a track record of transformational business and financial performance across a broad range of UK and international companies and sectors.

Andrew said: “I’m delighted to be joining the board of Business Stream. The company has an ambitious growth strategy that’s supported by a strong commitment to its purpose-led vision. I’m looking forward to playing a role in contributing to their goals in the year ahead and beyond.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Scotsman Money newsletter, covering all you need to know to help manage your money. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Deirdre Michie OBE, Chair of Business Stream, said: “We’re excited to have Andrew on board and know that his knowledge of providing impactful strategic guidance for businesses will be invaluable to the continued success of Business Stream”.

Andrew’s appointment at Business Stream adds to several other prominent non-executive positions he currently holds, including serving as an Independent Senior Advisor to Oliver Wyman and as Independent Non-Executive Chairman of Nasstar and of Pelion. In addition to Andrew’s non-executive experience, he has held several Group CEO roles in both public and private companies, including Gamma PLC and Intec PLC.

Originally created in 2006 to offer best in class water services to businesses in Scotland, Business Stream later acquired the non-household customer base of Southern Water ahead of the planned opening of the English retail water market.

That market change in 2017 paved the way for 1.2 million businesses and public bodies in England to be able to choose their water supplier. In 2019 Business Stream acquired the customer base of its competitors Yorkshire Water Business Services (YWBS) and Three-Sixty, doubling its market share.