Watches of Switzerland clocks earnings rise in first results as a listed company

Retailer Watches of Switzerland has revealed its first set of results since joining the London Stock Exchange in June.

The group, which is led by Scots chief executive Brian Duffy, said sales jumped 22.5 per cent to £773.5 million and profit before tax soared 181 per cent to £20.1m in the year to 28 April.

It pointed to particularly strong growth in the luxury watch market, where its offering includes brands such as Rolex and Cartier, which accounted for 82 per cent of total sales.

Duffy said: "We have continued our trajectory of strong, profitable growth in our core markets of the UK and the US with an increase in sales of 23 per cent during the year. Current trading remains encouraging and we are confident of meeting the board's expectations for the financial year ending April 2020.

"We are well positioned to deliver on our strategy and look forward to achieving continued growth in the year ahead."