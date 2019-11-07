Vote for Scotland’s best sustainable business in the 20th VIBES awards

Time is running out to vote in Scotland’s best-known green awards scheme. Since their inception in 1999, the VIBES Scottish Environment Business Awards have recognised more than 150 businesses that have taken significant steps to improve or reduce their impact on the environment, often saving money in the process.

To celebrate the competition’s 20th year, a public vote will decide the winner of a special Best of VIBES category from a shortlist of previous winners that have demonstrated an ongoing contribution to sustainable development.

This award will be presented by Jamie Hepburn MSP, Minister for Business, Fair Work and Skills, on Thursday, 14 November at the 2019 VIBES awards ceremony, which is also open to the public.

More than 400 guests are expected at the event at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel in central Glasgow, where winners will be announced in 11 VIBES award categories.

The event’s schedule will also include a panel discussion on the environment.

“The scale of the environmental challenge facing humanity, from climate change to plastics in our oceans, is enormous, with a real urgency to act,” says Bob Downes, chair of the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) and head of the VIBES judging panel

“With increasing consciousness from consumers, corporate supply chains and investors, it’s clear that the most successful businesses of the future will be those who embrace the economic opportunity of sustainable business.

“It’s hugely encouraging to see so many Scottish businesses leading on this agenda, which will continue to set them up well for the future.”

The ten shortlisted Best of VIBES businesses are Duns-based decontamination technology specialist Aqualution Systems; North Lanarkshire construction industry contractor Castle Group Scotland; whisky distiller Chivas Brothers; Cumbernauld-based manufacturer CMS Window Systems; Hawick-based tubing and ducting manufacturer Emtelle UK; smoked salmon producer Farne Salmon, also based in Duns; shortbread, oatcakes and preserves brand Paterson Arran, manufacturing in West Lothian and the Isle of Arran; Stonehaven food retailler The Bay Fish and Chips; The Deep Project – a marine conservation project in the Dornoch Firth, in partnership with the Glenmorangie Company – and Edinburgh-based compostable packaging specialist Vegware.

VIBES is delivered as a partnership between SEPA, The Scottish Government, Energy Saving Trust, Highlands and Islands Enterprise, Scottish Enterprise, Scottish Water and Zero Waste Scotland.

The Awards are further supported by CBI Scotland, the Institute of Directors, the Federation of Small Businesses, Scotch Whisky Association and Bright Green Business.

Last year’s VIBES winners included Spruce Carpets, a Glasgow-based social enterprise which specialises in refurbishing and re-using textile floor coverings, and Peel Tech, a Fife-based micro business which has developed a system to minimise food waste from potato processors, such as fish and chip shops.

Online voting for the Best of VIBES Award closes at midnight on Sunday, 10 November. To cast your vote, go to vibes.org.uk/case-studies