Violet gin from Stirling drinks firm hits Co-op and Scotmid shelves

A Stirling-based gin producer is raising a glass after landing two new major listings for its products.

Boë Gin said its violet flavoured gin would now be available in Co-op and Scotmid stores across Scotland.

The full-strength gin, which is infused with violet flowers, will hit the shelves of 342 Scottish Co-op stores and more than 160 Scotmid branches.

The latest listings come on the back of a successful year for the drinks business, which last month announced that sales had leapt to £8.5 million in the year to the end of February.

Director Andrew Richardson said: “We’re really proud to be growing our presence in stores throughout Scotland and I’m confident Boë Violet will perform well at Co-op and Scotmid stores across the country.

“We’ve been at the forefront of flavoured gin and these new listings will provide more opportunity for consumers to get their hands on our award winning Boë Violet.”

Launched in 2016, the violet gin was one of the first full strength flavoured gins to hit the market. It is listed UK-wide with supermarket giant Morrisons and available in the on-trade.

Last month, the firm hailed “phenomenal” growth as full-year sales jumped to £8.5m, rising more than seven-fold from £1.1m in the previous year. Operating profits soared from £100,000 to more than £1.2m in the period, while earnings after tax leapt by £1m to £1.1m.

The distiller, which operates from the village of Throsk, near Stirling, pointed to a string of UK-wide listings in the on and off-trade, the growing popularity of flavoured spirits, and investment in its staff. Its gin can now be found in more than 300 Morrisons stores and some 11,000 cocktails bars, restaurants and pubs across the UK.

Several products are currently being exported to Spain, with the business citing “many opportunities” for further international growth.

Boë, which is owned by Stiffy’s Shots, produces full-strength gins infused with tastes such as violet and passion fruit, as well as the traditionally flavoured spirit.

Director Carlo Valente added: “Our success is due to our determination to bring distinctive flavours to gin, that taste great and gin drinkers will enjoy. Knowing we were truly innovating and seeing the interest in our products soar has led us to invest further in the business and hire more staff to support demand.”