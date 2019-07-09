Video: Scotland’s financial heritage and regulatory backdrop is boosting Fintech innovation

Have your say

A panel of industry experts discussed Fintech employment, innovation and next generation entrepreneurs to an eagre audience.

The Scotsman’s 2019 Fintech panel picked up where last year’s discussion left off - examining Fintech as a positive tool for social good.

The Scotsman Fintech Conference 2019. Pic: John Devlin

Innovation, employment and upskilling our workforce were all topics of deliberation and discussion between a panel of seven leading Fintech figures.

Callum Sinclair proposed Scotland’s Fintech ecosystem adopt trust and transparency as its USP, while Fintech Scotland’s Nicola Anderson hailed Scotland’s financial heritage as an attractive prospect for start-ups.

The event was hosted by Strathclyde Business School, represented by Sr Vice Dean Prof Eleanor Shaw and Daniel Broby, discussing the role of universities in nurturing innovation beyond the student body.

Scotsman Conferences’ ’What did Fintech ever do for us?’ was held on June 5th at Strathclyde Business School in Glasgow.