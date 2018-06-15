VIDEO: How fintech aims to make banking painless

Consumers are happy to share their data - if it's secure and if they see a clear benefit from doing so. That’s the firm view of The ID Co.

The company's vision is to "remove as much pain from world as possible" - including financial pain.

Their mission is to offer people credit based on sensible decisions – using real, relevant and rich data rather than sometimes arbitrary credit scores and thresholds.

It's all about putting the consumer in control and it opens up a tremendous opportunity for Scotland.